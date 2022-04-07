Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lori Love, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lori Love, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Love works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Love and Alvarez Psychology Inc.2333 Camino del Rio S Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 688-1937
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Love?
The review that begins: "As a lawyer who has worked with countless abused and neglected children" is not recognised by Dr. Love - If this person really was a lawyer representing a client, they would not have posted a negative review on this site. They would have discussed the matter directly with Dr. Love. The review may be in conflict with HIPPA rules.
About Dr. Lori Love, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104010685
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.