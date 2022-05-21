See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Osos, CA
Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Osos, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    900 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste C, Los Osos, CA 93402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 534-9373
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Martinez-Barraza?

    May 21, 2022
    Lori is a wonderful, intuitive, gifted therapist who took the time to listen without judgement when I needed to be heard the most. She helped me navigate some extremely difficult life events that triggered past trauma that I was not prepared to handle. She listened with empathy, helped me explore the real underlying issues that I couldn’t identify on my own and offered tools and techniques for calming the wave of emotion and anxiety that was taking over my daily life. She helped me find my peace when I was struggling to regain control and I am so grateful. I highly recommend Lori’s services to anyone who is seeking a caring therapist who truly listens and values her patients time.
    Cyndi — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Martinez-Barraza to family and friends

    Lori Martinez-Barraza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Martinez-Barraza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT.

    About Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134175003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Martinez-Barraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lori Martinez-Barraza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Martinez-Barraza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Martinez-Barraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Martinez-Barraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lori Martinez-Barraza, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.