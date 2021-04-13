Lori Odendahl Klemish, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Odendahl Klemish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Odendahl Klemish, LMHC
Lori Odendahl Klemish, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Reflections Counseling Center630 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 301-8420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Lori is so thoughtful in her responses and the way she carries herself in our conversations. She is cautious with the way she words things and is always at the ready with a relatable explanation to a concept we are discussing. She makes our sessions really enjoyable.
About Lori Odendahl Klemish, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1407108111
Lori Odendahl Klemish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Odendahl Klemish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lori Odendahl Klemish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Odendahl Klemish.
