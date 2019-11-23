See All Psychologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD

Psychology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD is a Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.

Dr. Reineke works at Lori Reineke, Ph.D. in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Psychologists
Locations

  1. 1
    Reineke Consulting, LLC
    5060 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 454-2911
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Stroke Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790765170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gainesville Va Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bay Medical Center Of Bay City, Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palo Alto VA Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reineke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reineke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reineke works at Lori Reineke, Ph.D. in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Reineke’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reineke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reineke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reineke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reineke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.