Dr. Lori Reineke, PHD is a Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.



Dr. Reineke works at Lori Reineke, Ph.D. in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.