Lori Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Roman, MSN
Overview of Lori Roman, MSN
Lori Roman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Lori Roman works at
Lori Roman's Office Locations
-
1
Wellaid Clinic LLC1520 Holland St, Houston, TX 77029 Directions (713) 330-8300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Roman?
About Lori Roman, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205490323
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Roman works at
Lori Roman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.