Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC
Overview
Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
-
1
Schroeder Chiropractic North720 E Bullard Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 439-4904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
Greatest Doctor ever!!!! So warm and caring!
About Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336221225
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.