Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Overview

Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Schroeder works at Schroeder Chiropractic North in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Schroeder Chiropractic North
    720 E Bullard Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-4904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Pain
Chiropractic Plus Kinesiology (CPK)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 11, 2017
    Greatest Doctor ever!!!! So warm and caring!
    Michele in Fresno, CA — Mar 11, 2017
    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1336221225
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Dr. Lori Schroeder, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder works at Schroeder Chiropractic North in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schroeder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

