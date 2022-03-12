Lori Stinard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Stinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Stinard, NP
Overview of Lori Stinard, NP
Lori Stinard, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weirton, WV.
Lori Stinard works at
Lori Stinard's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph E Schreiber DO334 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Stinard?
Lori is the best when I had to find a new physician I was skeptical at first because I don’t like change at all but When I first went to Lori she made me feel at ease and did not rush me out the door she actually listened to me and answered and explained everything to me. Lori, Louie, Kathy and Tracy are exceptionally wonderful I would recommend them and this facility to others
About Lori Stinard, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1821562968
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Stinard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lori Stinard using Healthline FindCare.
Lori Stinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Stinard works at
6 patients have reviewed Lori Stinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Stinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Stinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Stinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.