Lori Torres, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Lori Torres, ARNP

Lori Torres, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL. 

Lori Torres works at Primary Care Of Treasure Coast, Vero Beach, FL in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Of Treasure Coast, Vero Beach, FL
    1265 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 567-6340
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 14, 2020
    Finally found a caring NP and understand she is leaving the group. Hopefully she will relocate in Vero Beach
    — Feb 14, 2020
    About Lori Torres, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1477783447
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Torres works at Primary Care Of Treasure Coast, Vero Beach, FL in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Lori Torres’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lori Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.