Dr. Lori White, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lori White, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Willoughby, OH.
Locations
- 1 4132 Erie St Ste 208, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-7796
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE ONE WORD THAT DESCRIBES DOCTOR LORI WHITE... INCREDIBLE! DOCTOR WHITE IS THE KINDEST AND MOST CARING DOCTOR THAT I HAVE EVER KNOWN... I AM GOING THROUGH HUGE HEALTH ISSUES AND OTHER STRESS FACTORS AND DOCTOR WHITE HELPS ME THINK EACH SCENERIO OUT AND HELPS ME... SHE IS NOT JUST A 5 STAR DOCTOR BUT A TEN STAR DOCTOR...
About Dr. Lori White, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053492470
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
