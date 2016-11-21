Loriann Fetter, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loriann Fetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Loriann Fetter, LPC
Overview
Loriann Fetter, LPC is a Counselor in Greensburg, PA.
Locations
Loriann Fetter Counseling & Psychotherapy1225 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 610-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Lori has helped me cope with my anxieties and manage my stress. Her ability to objectively listen and allow me to realize the changes I need to make have encouraged me to progress forward. I am comfortable sharing my feelings without being judged. Lori listens to all the small details with intent to help you make difficult adjustments.
About Loriann Fetter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westmoreland Genl Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Loriann Fetter accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Loriann Fetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
