See All Physicians Assistants in Sebastian, FL
Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Sebastian, FL. 

Lorie Thompson Masters works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Sebastian in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Sebastian
    484 US Highway 1 Ste C, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 732-2188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 1955 22nd Ave
    1955 22nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 360-1856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lorie Thompson Masters?

Photo: Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lorie Thompson Masters to family and friends

Lorie Thompson Masters' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lorie Thompson Masters

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C.

About Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699041368
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lorie Thompson Masters, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorie Thompson Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lorie Thompson Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lorie Thompson Masters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorie Thompson Masters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorie Thompson Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorie Thompson Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.