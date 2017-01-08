Lorin Gaffen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorin Gaffen, LPC
Overview
Lorin Gaffen, LPC is a Counselor in Florham Park, NJ.
Lorin Gaffen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nj Recovery & Wellness LLC135 Columbia Tpke Ste 201, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 580-9191
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorin Gaffen?
I highly recommend Lorin to anyone needing counseling. I felt very safe to talk about my issues without the worry of being judged. I could tell you she really cares and never gives up.
About Lorin Gaffen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689904831
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorin Gaffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorin Gaffen works at
5 patients have reviewed Lorin Gaffen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorin Gaffen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorin Gaffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorin Gaffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.