Lorna Crafton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorna Crafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorna Crafton, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorna Crafton, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Lorna Crafton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Evansville Primary Care801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 110, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-1895
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorna Crafton?
Very pleasant
About Lorna Crafton, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891232849
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorna Crafton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lorna Crafton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorna Crafton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorna Crafton works at
2 patients have reviewed Lorna Crafton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorna Crafton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorna Crafton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorna Crafton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.