Dr. Lorna Wilturner, PHD
Dr. Lorna Wilturner, PHD is a Counselor in Issaquah, WA.
- 1 55 1st Pl Nw, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 392-0277
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Lorna has led me through some of my hardest times in life. I'm so much stronger and skilled to handle what life brings because of Dr Lorna's help!
About Dr. Lorna Wilturner, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1093887135
Dr. Wilturner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilturner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilturner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilturner.
