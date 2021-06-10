See All Counselors in Fayetteville, GA
Lornette Dunbar, LPC

4.3 (7)
Lornette Dunbar, LPC is a Counselor in Fayetteville, GA. 

    500 Lanier Ave W Ste 301, Fayetteville, GA 30214 (678) 586-3886
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.3
    Jun 10, 2021
    I have been in therapy with Mrs. Dunbar for a little over a year and I must say that she is amazing, caring, attentive, reliable, and so much more. I enjoy every session with her and she makes me re-evaluate my thinking process each time. I honestly do not know where I would be if I wasn't in therapy with Mrs. Dunbar. She is very supportive and encourages me to work on becoming a better person and how to cope with my mental illness. Mrs. Dunbar is also very knowledgeable and inspires me to be the same way. She cares a lot about her clients and that is a wonderful thing. I am lucky to have found a therapist like her. She is one who listens and gives great advice. I may be lucky but most of all I am thankful. Not every therapist is like Mrs. Dunbar and I know that from experience, but from day one I knew I wanted to continue therapy with her. She makes me feel comfortable and safe and I know that I can tell her anything. If you are out looking for therapy, I highly recommend Mrs. Dunbar!
    D. Clark — Jun 10, 2021
    About Lornette Dunbar, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215347604
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lornette Dunbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Lornette Dunbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lornette Dunbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lornette Dunbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lornette Dunbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

