Lorraine Bonaldi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lorraine Bonaldi, APN
Overview of Lorraine Bonaldi, APN
Lorraine Bonaldi, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Lorraine Bonaldi works at
Lorraine Bonaldi's Office Locations
Palliative Care Associates5250 Neil Rd Ste 207, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 398-1981
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, open minded and pleasant professional. She has been very helpful in my progress and I have nothing but positive things to say about her.
About Lorraine Bonaldi, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003123464
Lorraine Bonaldi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorraine Bonaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lorraine Bonaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Bonaldi.
