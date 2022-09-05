See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Lorraine Campbell, PA

Internal Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lorraine Campbell, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Lorraine Campbell works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 05, 2022
    Have seen Lorraine Campbell for a number of years. She is wonderful because she takes time with you to be sure she has answered all your questions and understand your treatment. Very professional. Great smile. She cares about you
    Bonnie Ramsdell — Sep 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lorraine Campbell, PA
    About Lorraine Campbell, PA

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1194747808
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.