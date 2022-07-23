Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorraine Kryvicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C
Overview
Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with West Virginia University
Locations
Delray Dermatology and Cosmetic Center550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 440-8020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's very good at her Job very polite you understand her in explaining the problem....love love her!!
About Lorraine Kryvicky, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1164458691
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorraine Kryvicky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lorraine Kryvicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorraine Kryvicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorraine Kryvicky speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Lorraine Kryvicky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorraine Kryvicky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorraine Kryvicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorraine Kryvicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.