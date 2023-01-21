Lorreen Stinnett, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorreen Stinnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorreen Stinnett, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorreen Stinnett, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Prairie, MO.
Lorreen Stinnett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Medical Group320 N Lincoln St, East Prairie, MO 63845 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorreen Stinnett?
Lorrie gave excellent care. Referred me to cardiologist. I am waiting on a call from them to set up appointment.
About Lorreen Stinnett, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124257555
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorreen Stinnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lorreen Stinnett accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lorreen Stinnett using Healthline FindCare.
Lorreen Stinnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorreen Stinnett works at
13 patients have reviewed Lorreen Stinnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorreen Stinnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorreen Stinnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorreen Stinnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.