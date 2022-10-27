Lorrie Bollinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC is a Counselor in Harvard, MA.
Lorrie Bollinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harvard Chiropractic PC257 Ayer Rd, Harvard, MA 01451 Directions (978) 772-4457
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorrie Bollinger?
My dad died in my arms and I felt his heart stop. The ER dr suggested her after multiple trips w anxiety panic attacks. She is amazing! The multiple ways she is able to help you is incredible, Tapping, EMDR (saved my life) Hypnosis, Cognitive Behavioral therapy, breathing techniques she does it. She also has a therapy dog that is soothing and helpful. Lori has taught me all the "tools I need in my toolbox" and I use them daily. She has taught me how to face my fears and not run from them. I'm grateful for all the time she invested in me and was my cheerleader during my darkest days. I still see her for "maintenance " but I can't think of one negative. She saved my life and I'm forever grateful for that.
About Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437245453
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorrie Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorrie Bollinger works at
7 patients have reviewed Lorrie Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorrie Bollinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorrie Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorrie Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.