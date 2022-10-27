See All Counselors in Harvard, MA
Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC

Counseling
2.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC is a Counselor in Harvard, MA. 

Lorrie Bollinger works at Harvard Chiropractic PC in Harvard, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Chiropractic PC
    257 Ayer Rd, Harvard, MA 01451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 772-4457
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 27, 2022
    My dad died in my arms and I felt his heart stop. The ER dr suggested her after multiple trips w anxiety panic attacks. She is amazing! The multiple ways she is able to help you is incredible, Tapping, EMDR (saved my life) Hypnosis, Cognitive Behavioral therapy, breathing techniques she does it. She also has a therapy dog that is soothing and helpful. Lori has taught me all the "tools I need in my toolbox" and I use them daily. She has taught me how to face my fears and not run from them. I'm grateful for all the time she invested in me and was my cheerleader during my darkest days. I still see her for "maintenance " but I can't think of one negative. She saved my life and I'm forever grateful for that.
    Grateful — Oct 27, 2022
    About Lorrie Bollinger, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437245453
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

