Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP

Family Medicine
Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

Dr. Elchert works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fallen Timbers Family Physicians
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 24, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 370-3648

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Elchert listens to what you say and she HEARS what you say. I have always felt that me being well was what she was really striving for. She is concerned about my overall health and wellness. She respects my time and yet doesn't rush when she is with me. I am so glad that I found her!!!
    LeAnn Shapter — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1992775142
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Med Coll Of Toledo
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Dr. Lorrie Elchert, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elchert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elchert works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Dr. Elchert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elchert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elchert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elchert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elchert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

