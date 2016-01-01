Lorrie Holland accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorrie Holland, APRN
Overview of Lorrie Holland, APRN
Lorrie Holland, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Lorrie Holland works at
Lorrie Holland's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas Medicine Partner4460 College Blvd # 103, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 215-5008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorrie Holland?
About Lorrie Holland, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366831828
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorrie Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lorrie Holland works at
Lorrie Holland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorrie Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorrie Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorrie Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.