See All Nurse Practitioners in Pensacola, FL
Lorrie Knapp, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lorrie Knapp, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lorrie Knapp, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. 

Lorrie Knapp works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - Pace in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pensacola Primary Care Inc
    1190 E Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-4600
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lorrie Knapp?

    Jul 16, 2020
    I never feel like I am rushed through my appointment. She always listens to me and is very caring. Love Love Love her MA, Lisa as well!!
    — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lorrie Knapp, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lorrie Knapp, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lorrie Knapp to family and friends

    Lorrie Knapp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lorrie Knapp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorrie Knapp, ARNP.

    About Lorrie Knapp, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316198609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorrie Knapp, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorrie Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lorrie Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lorrie Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lorrie Knapp works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - Pace in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Lorrie Knapp’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Lorrie Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorrie Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorrie Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorrie Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lorrie Knapp, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.