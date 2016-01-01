Dr. Mader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lothar Mader, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lothar Mader, PHD is a Psychologist in Roseville, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2130 Professional Dr Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 782-2100
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lothar Mader, PHD
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1063400422
Dr. Mader speaks German.
