Lottena Wolters, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lottena Wolters, LCPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience.

Lottena Wolters works at The F.L. Wolters Group in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The F.L. Wolters Group
    1050 17th St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 760-2896
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lottena Wolters, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639427180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard University Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lottena Wolters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lottena Wolters works at The F.L. Wolters Group in Washington, DC. View the full address on Lottena Wolters’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lottena Wolters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lottena Wolters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lottena Wolters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lottena Wolters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

