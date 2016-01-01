Lottie Sharp-York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lottie Sharp-York, ANP
Overview of Lottie Sharp-York, ANP
Lottie Sharp-York, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Lottie Sharp-York works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lottie Sharp-York's Office Locations
-
1
Vancouver CBOC1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions (360) 696-4061
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lottie Sharp-York?
About Lottie Sharp-York, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316957236
Frequently Asked Questions
Lottie Sharp-York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lottie Sharp-York works at
2 patients have reviewed Lottie Sharp-York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lottie Sharp-York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lottie Sharp-York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lottie Sharp-York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.