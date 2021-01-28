Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lottie Suskiewich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC
Lottie Suskiewich, LMHC is a Counselor in Sanford, FL.
Lottie Suskiewich works at
Counseling Concepts, PA301 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 302-1774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Lottie Suskiewich?
Lottie, is Professional , Caring and has Always been available if I’ve needed her. I’ve never had to wait and I am able to get an appointment as needed. It took me a long time to find the right fit in a therapist so I’m very grateful that I found Lottie. I have been a client for a long time and feel extremely comfortable in recommending Lottie as a Highly Qualified and Professional Therapist. She is one that I Hope NEVER retires!!!
- Counseling
- English
- 1982639332
- University of Central Florida
Lottie Suskiewich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lottie Suskiewich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lottie Suskiewich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lottie Suskiewich.
