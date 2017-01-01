See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD

Optometry
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD

Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD is an Optometrist in Chandler, AZ. 

Dr. Sananikone works at Costco Hearing Aid #736 in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sananikone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #736
    595 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 375-2054

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lou Sananikone, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417131186
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sananikone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sananikone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sananikone works at Costco Hearing Aid #736 in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sananikone’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sananikone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sananikone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sananikone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sananikone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

