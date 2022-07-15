Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louann Hart-Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP
Louann Hart-Schaffer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Partners In Healthcare1223 Center St Ste 25, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 244-3700
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Ms.Louann today for my first visit. Office personnel and Ms. Louann were extremely thorough. She is very compassionate and caring. Highly recommend her to anyone who is in chronic pain and in need of help. She Recommended Physical Therapy and made minor adjustments to my current meds for neck and hip pain as well as my fibromyalgia pain. Thank you Ms. Louann.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346232337
Louann Hart-Schaffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
47 patients have reviewed Louann Hart-Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louann Hart-Schaffer.
