See All Nurse Practitioners in Weirton, WV
Louie Kosegi Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Louie Kosegi

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Louie Kosegi

Louie Kosegi is a Nurse Practitioner in Weirton, WV. 

Louie Kosegi works at Joseph E Schreiber DO in Weirton, WV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Louie Kosegi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph E Schreiber DO
    334 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Louie Kosegi?

Photo: Louie Kosegi
How would you rate your experience with Louie Kosegi?
  • Likelihood of recommending Louie Kosegi to family and friends

Louie Kosegi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Louie Kosegi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Louie Kosegi.

About Louie Kosegi

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235761610
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Louie Kosegi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Louie Kosegi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Louie Kosegi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Louie Kosegi works at Joseph E Schreiber DO in Weirton, WV. View the full address on Louie Kosegi’s profile.

Louie Kosegi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Louie Kosegi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louie Kosegi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louie Kosegi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.