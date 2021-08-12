Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hillcrest Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center Under Dr. Charles Golden
Dr. Calabro works at
Locations
Dr. Calabro, Board Certified Clinical Neuropsychologist370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 532-6419
Dr. Louis Calabro4232 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538 Directions (845) 532-6419
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calabro guided us through a very nerve racking and difficult process and was invaluable in helping us understand our daughters needs and the best options for how we could get her the support she needed to begin to thrive. His empathy and commitment to everyone involved was evident in every detail of his work. He never rushed and was thorough in his work and even more so in his explanations. When we needed support getting our daughter additional services at school his experience and gravitas helped immensely. If you have the opportunity to meet him you may learn that his middle name is Ernest, but in my humble opinion its misspelled. It should be "Earnest" because he so EARNESTLY cared for the well being of our daughter.
About Dr. Louis Calabro, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1831123298
Education & Certifications
- Hillcrest Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center Under Dr. Charles Golden
- NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Hofstra
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.