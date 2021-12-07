Dr. Louis Espejo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Espejo, OD
Dr. Louis Espejo, OD is an Optometrist in Rockville, MD.
Louis A. Espejo P.c.1060 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 294-0883
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I saw Dr. Espejo for a routine eye exam this year. He was gentle, caring and unhurried. He was also thorough and informative and answered all of my questions. I needed to contact him on 3 occasions this year for various issues and he has personally taken my calls without hesitation (to assist with a problem I was having getting prescription filled correctly at Visionworks; when I needed a copy of my eye exam for driving license; and when I had an urgent eye issue and needed my glaucoma screen results. He has always been very personable and interested in my health.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1245377910
Dr. Espejo speaks Spanish.
