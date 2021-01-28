Overview of Dr. Louis Lima, OD

Dr. Louis Lima, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Lima works at Florida Vision Institute in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.