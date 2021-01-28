Dr. Louis Lima, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lima, OD
Overview of Dr. Louis Lima, OD
Dr. Louis Lima, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Lima's Office Locations
Jupiter location600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 839-2780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-1500
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lima is amazing, he corrected a problem I had with my eyes, after a really bad experience at a different eye doctor. He is always friendly and up beat and I trust his judgement on all of my visits. He's the best!
About Dr. Louis Lima, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University of Houston / University Park
- Optometry
