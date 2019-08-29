Louis Valente II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Louis Valente II, PA-C
Overview
Louis Valente II, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Louis Valente II works at
Locations
Brookview Hills Internal Medicine3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 207, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-5250
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always the same excellent treatment and very caring and makes you feel comfortable.
About Louis Valente II, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Louis Valente II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Louis Valente II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Louis Valente II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Louis Valente II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Louis Valente II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Louis Valente II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.