Louise Kaufman-Yavitz, LCSW

Addiction Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Louise Kaufman-Yavitz, LCSW is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Louise Kaufman-Yavitz works at Art Maines Lcsw LLC in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Art Maines Lcsw LLC
    1121 Olivette Executive Pkwy Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 872-9988
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1891802534
