Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD is a Counselor in Santa Barbara, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1919 State St Ste 301, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2017
    Louise is funny and very easy to feel comfortable with. She is very action oriented with her therapy which I like. She likes to resolve issues and not just talk about your problems! I saw her for just under two years and went in under a lot of stress and feeling very emotionally drained and within a year I felt completely in control of my life again. She is a wonderful therapist and would recommend her to anyone who wants to solve their issues!
    Santa Barbara, CA — Aug 24, 2017
    About Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396962908
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Ousley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ousley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ousley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ousley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ousley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ousley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ousley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

