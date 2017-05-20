Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Satellite Beach, FL.
Dr. Peters works at
Ketamine Holistic Wellness Center1024 Highway A1A Ste 152, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 Directions (321) 777-8040
- Humana
I have nothing but respect for Dr. Peters. I don't know how many ways I can even try to explain how compassionate, empathetic, and trustworthy she is. She listens very carefully, cares passionately, and has patience almost beyond human. She has helped me through the hardest time in my life. The office staff, Nicki, Jordan, and Donna are so kind. Take the gift of seeing her if she's got availability because she's one of a kind.
About Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386699213
Dr. Peters accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
