Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Satellite Beach, FL. 

Dr. Peters works at Ketamine Holistic Wellness Center in Satellite Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ketamine Holistic Wellness Center
    1024 Highway A1A Ste 152, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 777-8040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Anxiety
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 20, 2017
    I have nothing but respect for Dr. Peters. I don't know how many ways I can even try to explain how compassionate, empathetic, and trustworthy she is. She listens very carefully, cares passionately, and has patience almost beyond human. She has helped me through the hardest time in my life. The office staff, Nicki, Jordan, and Donna are so kind. Take the gift of seeing her if she's got availability because she's one of a kind.
    About Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386699213
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Peters, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters works at Ketamine Holistic Wellness Center in Satellite Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Peters’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

