Louise Welter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Louise Welter, PSY
Overview
Louise Welter, PSY is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Louise Welter works at
Locations
Psychological & Consultation Services414 S Mill Ave Ste 210, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 415-2152
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Louise is an excellent psychologist who has helped me through so much in my life! I've been seeing her for a year and she now is seeing at least 6 different people that I've referred to her. She's AMAZING and will help you on your path for healing and change for your life! Seriously, I couldn't recommend her enough!
About Louise Welter, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1528227279
Louise Welter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Louise Welter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
