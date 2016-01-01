See All Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Lourdes Navea, PA

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lourdes Navea, PA

Dr. Lourdes Navea, PA is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine.

Dr. Navea works at Rasmussen Ronald L DDS in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Navea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rasmussen Ronald L DDS
    7501 Hospital Dr Ste 204, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 900-1085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lourdes Navea, PA

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1407989205
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lourdes Navea, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Navea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Navea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Navea works at Rasmussen Ronald L DDS in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Navea’s profile.

Dr. Navea speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.

Dr. Navea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

