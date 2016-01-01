Lovejeet Atwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lovejeet Atwal
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lovejeet Atwal
Lovejeet Atwal is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Lovejeet Atwal works at
Lovejeet Atwal's Office Locations
-
1
Evergreen Health Services Inc206 S Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 847-2441
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lovejeet Atwal?
About Lovejeet Atwal
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598315970
Frequently Asked Questions
Lovejeet Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lovejeet Atwal works at
10 patients have reviewed Lovejeet Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lovejeet Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lovejeet Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lovejeet Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.