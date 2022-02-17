Lovette Okoh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lovette Okoh
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lovette Okoh
Lovette Okoh is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Lovette Okoh works at
Lovette Okoh's Office Locations
Family and Child Guidance Centers8915 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 956-3525
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very accomodating and provides great care to patients.. Highly recommended..
About Lovette Okoh
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063063253
Frequently Asked Questions
Lovette Okoh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lovette Okoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lovette Okoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lovette Okoh.
