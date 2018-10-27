See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Lowell Ware, OD

Optometry
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lowell Ware, OD

Dr. Lowell Ware, OD is an Optometrist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. Ware works at Dr. Lowell C. Ware Eye Care, Bowling Green, KY in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ware's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lowell C. Ware Eye Care
    952 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 781-2220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 27, 2018
    Dr Ware has been providing eye care to me, my husband and both my kids for 25 years and he has always been courteous and professional. His staff is friendly and very helpful--especially when trying to choose my frames! I feel that I always receive prompt and accurate service. I would definitely recommend Dr Ware and his staff to anyone looking for an eye doctor to trust their eyes to.
    Nancy W — Oct 27, 2018
    About Dr. Lowell Ware, OD

    • Optometry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003809849
    Education & Certifications

    • John Kenyon Eye Center
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    • University Of Northern Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowell Ware, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ware accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ware works at Dr. Lowell C. Ware Eye Care, Bowling Green, KY in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ware’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

