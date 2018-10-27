Dr. Lowell Ware, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowell Ware, OD
Overview of Dr. Lowell Ware, OD
Dr. Lowell Ware, OD is an Optometrist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Ware's Office Locations
Dr. Lowell C. Ware Eye Care952 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ware has been providing eye care to me, my husband and both my kids for 25 years and he has always been courteous and professional. His staff is friendly and very helpful--especially when trying to choose my frames! I feel that I always receive prompt and accurate service. I would definitely recommend Dr Ware and his staff to anyone looking for an eye doctor to trust their eyes to.
About Dr. Lowell Ware, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003809849
Education & Certifications
- John Kenyon Eye Center
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- University Of Northern Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
