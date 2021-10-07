Lu Griz accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lu Griz
Overview
Lu Griz is a Clinical Psychologist in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Lu Griz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paula M Porterfield-Izzo, MA, LMHC, NCC2890 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 277-5600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lu Griz?
Absolutely great! After my first consultation with her for couples counseling, she asked me to hang back a minute to discuss some further counseling for just me, and my personal issues. She helped me work on a few things that made my couples counseling a more functional and productive use of time.
About Lu Griz
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518000777
Frequently Asked Questions
Lu Griz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lu Griz works at
4 patients have reviewed Lu Griz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lu Griz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lu Griz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lu Griz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.