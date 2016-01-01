Luann Volkmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Luann Volkmer, ARNP
Overview of Luann Volkmer, ARNP
Luann Volkmer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Luann Volkmer works at
Luann Volkmer's Office Locations
Blank Children's Adolescent Clinic1212 Pleasant St Ste 406, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-8336
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Luann Volkmer, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386636207
Education & Certifications
- CLARKSON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Luann Volkmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luann Volkmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Luann Volkmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luann Volkmer.
