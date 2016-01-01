See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Luanne Greene Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Luanne Greene

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Luanne Greene

Luanne Greene is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Luanne Greene works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
3.8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
3.0
View Profile

Luanne Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of New Mexico Hospital-bernalillo County Medical Center
    1209 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Luanne Greene?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Luanne Greene
    How would you rate your experience with Luanne Greene?
    • Likelihood of recommending Luanne Greene to family and friends

    Luanne Greene's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Luanne Greene

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Luanne Greene.

    About Luanne Greene

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154957413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luanne Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Luanne Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luanne Greene works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Luanne Greene’s profile.

    Luanne Greene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luanne Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luanne Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luanne Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Luanne Greene?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.