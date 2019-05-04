Luanne Sparks accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luanne Sparks, EDD
Overview
Luanne Sparks, EDD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Garland, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 E Interstate 30 Ste M103, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 270-0425
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sparks has helped me and is still helping me through the death of my husband from back in Feb 2018. She is a woman of God. I am blessed to have been hooked up with her. She has worked around my schedual as well as working and helping me through my health issues. I am very thank ful for her.
About Luanne Sparks, EDD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376693135
Luanne Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Luanne Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luanne Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luanne Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.