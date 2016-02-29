Lucas Cantu, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucas Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Lucas Cantu, LPC is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UTSA.
Lucas Cantu, LPC, NCC1202 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 960-8362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Lucas has been such a blessing in our life with our son. His treatment has gone from helping us get a better handle on things with our discipline with him and now lately he has started to work with our son and get him to talk open up and start to recognize his own feelings and actions in a way that is blowing our minds and it is truly beautiful to see! Lucas also stepped in and helped out in our marriage when during our treatment of our son we had a marital crisis. I wish we all could see him!!
About Lucas Cantu, LPC
- Child & Fam Guidance Ctr
- UTSA
- Stephen F Austin State University
Lucas Cantu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucas Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Lucas Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Cantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucas Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucas Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.