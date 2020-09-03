See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Lucas Gruwell

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lucas Gruwell

Lucas Gruwell is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Lucas Gruwell works at Valleywise Community Health Center-sunnyslope Pharmacy in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lucas Gruwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valleywise Community Health Center-sunnyslope Pharmacy
    934 W Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-6340
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2020
    he was great too bad he left Sunnyslope.
    — Sep 03, 2020
    About Lucas Gruwell

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558733618
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucas Gruwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucas Gruwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucas Gruwell works at Valleywise Community Health Center-sunnyslope Pharmacy in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Lucas Gruwell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lucas Gruwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucas Gruwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucas Gruwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucas Gruwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

