Lucia Kraus, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucia Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Overview of Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Lucia Kraus, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Weston, FL.
Lucia Kraus works at
Lucia Kraus' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Weston2229 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 210, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (352) 423-7796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada82245 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Marathon10085 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucia Kraus?
All staff was warm & friendly Dr was reassuring & caring
About Lucia Kraus, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1033392899
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucia Kraus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lucia Kraus using Healthline FindCare.
Lucia Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucia Kraus works at
29 patients have reviewed Lucia Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucia Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucia Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucia Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.