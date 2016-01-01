Lucinda Backus, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucinda Backus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Lucinda Backus, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7323
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Lucinda Backus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lucinda Backus using Healthline FindCare.
Lucinda Backus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucinda Backus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucinda Backus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.